October 29, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 8 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) meet the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 1,723 yards (287.2 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 44 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
  • Allen has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In seven matchups against the Dolphins, Allen averaged 247.3 passing yards per game, 37.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw multiple TDs in all of those outings against the Dolphins.
  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans in Week 6, Allen went 35-for-47 (74.5%) for 353 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
  • He also added 26 yards on nine carries without a touchdown.
  • Allen has racked up 916 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 68% completion percentage (70-for-103) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

