Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 1,723 yards (287.2 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 44 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
- Allen has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Miami
- In seven matchups against the Dolphins, Allen averaged 247.3 passing yards per game, 37.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw multiple TDs in all of those outings against the Dolphins.
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in Week 6, Allen went 35-for-47 (74.5%) for 353 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.
- He also added 26 yards on nine carries without a touchdown.
- Allen has racked up 916 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 68% completion percentage (70-for-103) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
