Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 8 when Allen and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) meet the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 1,723 yards (287.2 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 44 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Allen has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 53.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Miami

In seven matchups against the Dolphins, Allen averaged 247.3 passing yards per game, 37.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw multiple TDs in all of those outings against the Dolphins.

This week Allen will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense (311.6 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in Week 6, Allen went 35-for-47 (74.5%) for 353 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

He also added 26 yards on nine carries without a touchdown.

Allen has racked up 916 passing yards (305.3 per game) and has a 68% completion percentage (70-for-103) over his last three appearances, tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 26 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3%

