Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- New York's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 46.8 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the 54.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Chiefs rack up just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).
- Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 368.7 yards.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Giants have forced (9).
Giants stats and trends
- New York has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Giants average 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).
- The Giants average 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs allow per contest (404.6).
- This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
- In four home games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).
- New York is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- In three away games this season, New York has gone over the total every time.
- This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
