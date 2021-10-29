The New York Giants (2-5) are 9.5-point underdogs on Monday, November 1, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4). The over/under is 52.5 in this game.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in six of eight games this season.

New York's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.8 points per game, 5.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the 54.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Chiefs rack up just 1.2 more points per game (26.9) than the Giants allow (25.7).

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Chiefs average 49.0 more yards per game (417.7) than the Giants allow per outing (368.7).

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 368.7 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Giants have forced (9).

Giants stats and trends

New York has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Giants average 19.9 points per game, 9.1 fewer than the Chiefs surrender (29.0).

The Giants average 52.3 fewer yards per game (352.3) than the Chiefs allow per contest (404.6).

This season the Giants have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Kansas City is winless against the spread, and 1-3 overall.

In four home games this year, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 55.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).

New York is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three away games this season, New York has gone over the total every time.

This season, Giants away games average 45.5 points, 7.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

