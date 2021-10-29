The Kansas State Wildcats (4-3, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 20 rushing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites. A 58.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.

In 83.3% of TCU's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

The 56.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 60 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats put up 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.6).

The Wildcats collect 91 fewer yards per game (360.1) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (451.1).

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has one win against the spread in seven games this year.

The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

TCU's games this season have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Horned Frogs put up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats surrender (24.6).

When TCU records more than 24.6 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs average 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats allow (349.9).

TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 349.9 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats