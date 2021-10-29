Publish date:
Kansas State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.
- In 83.3% of TCU's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- The 56.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.3 fewer than the 58.5 over/under in this contest.
- Wildcats games have an average total of 53 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 1.5 points below the 60 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Wildcats put up 4.6 fewer points per game (27) than the Horned Frogs allow (31.6).
- The Wildcats collect 91 fewer yards per game (360.1) than the Horned Frogs give up per matchup (451.1).
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Horned Frogs have forced (8).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has one win against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Horned Frogs have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- TCU's games this season have gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Horned Frogs put up 9.7 more points per game (34.3) than the Wildcats surrender (24.6).
- When TCU records more than 24.6 points, it is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs average 99.5 more yards per game (449.4) than the Wildcats allow (349.9).
- TCU is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team totals over 349.9 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|TCU
27
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
360.1
Avg. Total Yards
449.4
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
451.1
11
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
8