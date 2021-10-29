Publish date:
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of seven games (85.7%) this season.
- Kentucky's games have gone over 47 points in four of seven chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.0 points greater than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 51.4 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- In Mississippi State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bulldogs average 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (19.3).
- Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats allow per contest (320.9).
- When Mississippi State piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-1-0 this season.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Kentucky's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Wildcats average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Bulldogs allow.
- Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Wildcats average 386.1 yards per game, 59.2 more yards than the 326.9 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Kentucky piles up more than 326.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Kentucky
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.3
423.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.1
326.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
12
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
4