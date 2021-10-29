Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between SEC opponents at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mississippi State is favored by 1 point. An over/under of 47 is set in the game.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of seven games (85.7%) this season.

Kentucky's games have gone over 47 points in four of seven chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.0 points greater than the 45 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 55.0 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 47-point total for this game is 4.4 points below the 51.4 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

In Mississippi State's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bulldogs average 27.6 points per game, 8.3 more than the Wildcats give up per matchup (19.3).

Mississippi State is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 102.5 more yards per game (423.4) than the Wildcats allow per contest (320.9).

When Mississippi State piles up more than 320.9 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 12 times, eight more than the Wildcats' takeaways (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kentucky is 6-1-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Kentucky's games this season have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Wildcats average 28.4 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Bulldogs allow.

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Wildcats average 386.1 yards per game, 59.2 more yards than the 326.9 the Bulldogs allow.

When Kentucky piles up more than 326.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats