Before Khalil Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Herbert's Chicago Bears (3-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-4) hit the field in Week 8 at Soldier Field.

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Khalil Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has 279 rushing yards on 58 carries (39.9 yards per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught seven passes for 48 yards (6.9 per game).

He has received 58 of his team's 204 carries this season (28.4%).

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.0% of the time while running the ball 53.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Conceding 119.0 rushing yards per game, the 49ers have the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the 49ers are ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 100-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt).

He tacked on 33 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three games, Herbert has taken 55 carries for 272 yards (90.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He has added 48 receiving yards on seven catches (16.0 yards per game).

Herbert's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Khalil Herbert 58 28.4% 279 1 5 17.2% 4.8 David Montgomery 69 33.8% 309 3 10 34.5% 4.5 Damien Williams 35 17.2% 142 2 8 27.6% 4.1 Justin Fields 34 16.7% 140 1 3 10.3% 4.1

