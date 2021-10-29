In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents play in Week 8 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 31 receptions and one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 17.8% (44 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.

Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

This week Pitts will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Pitts was targeted eight times, totaling 163 yards on seven receptions (averaging 23.3 yards per catch).

Pitts' 20 receptions during his last three games have turned into 332 yards (110.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0% Hayden Hurst 19 7.7% 16 138 1 3 8.1%

