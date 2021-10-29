Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 31 receptions and one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 17.8% (44 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.
- Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Pitts was targeted eight times, totaling 163 yards on seven receptions (averaging 23.3 yards per catch).
- Pitts' 20 receptions during his last three games have turned into 332 yards (110.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
Hayden Hurst
19
7.7%
16
138
1
3
8.1%
