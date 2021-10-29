Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Kyle Pitts for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents play in Week 8 when Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 471 receiving yards (78.5 per game) pace all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted 44 times and has totaled 31 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 17.8% (44 total) of his team's 247 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 63.0% passing plays and 37.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  Matchup vs. Carolina

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (216.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Pitts was targeted eight times, totaling 163 yards on seven receptions (averaging 23.3 yards per catch).
  • Pitts' 20 receptions during his last three games have turned into 332 yards (110.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 27 times.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

Hayden Hurst

19

7.7%

16

138

1

3

8.1%

