Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Leonard Fournette, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette's team-high 413 rushing yards (59.0 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards (31.7 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 165 times this season, and he's taken 93 of those attempts (56.4%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while running the ball 34.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Fournette has averaged 35 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games against the Saints Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 80.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Saints are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Fournette rushed 15 times for 81 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 229 yards (76.3 per game) on 49 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 98 yards.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

93

56.4%

413

4

25

56.8%

4.4

Ronald Jones II

41

24.8%

181

1

9

20.5%

4.4

Tom Brady

13

7.9%

37

1

6

13.6%

2.8

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

5

3.0%

27

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Powered By Data Skrive