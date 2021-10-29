Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Leonard Fournette, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) and the New Orleans Saints (4-2) meet in a Week 8 matchup between NFC South opponents at Caesars Superdome.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette's team-high 413 rushing yards (59.0 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards (31.7 per game).

His team has run the ball 165 times this season, and he's taken 93 of those attempts (56.4%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while running the ball 34.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Fournette has averaged 35 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games against the Saints Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 80.8 yards per game.

This season the Saints are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Fournette rushed 15 times for 81 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 229 yards (76.3 per game) on 49 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 98 yards.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 93 56.4% 413 4 25 56.8% 4.4 Ronald Jones II 41 24.8% 181 1 9 20.5% 4.4 Tom Brady 13 7.9% 37 1 6 13.6% 2.8 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 5 3.0% 27 0 0 0.0% 5.4

