Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette's team-high 413 rushing yards (59.0 per game) have come on 93 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 222 yards (31.7 per game).
- His team has run the ball 165 times this season, and he's taken 93 of those attempts (56.4%).
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while running the ball 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Fournette has averaged 35 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four games against the Saints Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 80.8 yards per game.
- This season the Saints are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Fournette rushed 15 times for 81 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 229 yards (76.3 per game) on 49 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 32.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 98 yards.
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
93
56.4%
413
4
25
56.8%
4.4
Ronald Jones II
41
24.8%
181
1
9
20.5%
4.4
Tom Brady
13
7.9%
37
1
6
13.6%
2.8
Ke'Shawn Vaughn
5
3.0%
27
0
0
0.0%
5.4
