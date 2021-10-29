Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Liberty Flames (6-2) are 36-point favorites when they host the UMass Minutemen (1-6) in a FBS Independent matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Williams Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 57.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

  • Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
  • So far this season, 57.1% of UMass' games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
  • Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 61.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
  • The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 57.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
  • Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this year.
  • Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Flames rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen allow (44.0).
  • Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 44.0 points.
  • The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5) than the Minutemen allow per contest (495.0).
  • When Liberty piles up over 495.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Flames have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Minutemen.
  • UMass has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 36 points or more (in three chances).
  • UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Minutemen score 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).
  • UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 17.9 points.
  • The Minutemen average just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames give up per matchup (302.0).
  • In games that UMass amasses over 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (8).
Season Stats

LibertyStatsUMass

34.4

Avg. Points Scored

14.7

17.9

Avg. Points Allowed

44.0

425.5

Avg. Total Yards

286.1

302.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

495.0

9

Giveaways

13

8

Takeaways

9