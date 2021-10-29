Publish date:
Liberty vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of UMass' games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points higher than the combined 49.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 61.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.4 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.
- The Flames and their opponents score an average of 56.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 57.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Minutemen games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 4-3-0 this year.
- Liberty's games this year have gone over the point total two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Flames rack up 9.6 fewer points per game (34.4) than the Minutemen allow (44.0).
- Liberty is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 44.0 points.
- The Flames average 69.5 fewer yards per game (425.5) than the Minutemen allow per contest (495.0).
- When Liberty piles up over 495.0 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Flames have nine turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Minutemen.
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 36 points or more (in three chances).
- UMass' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Minutemen score 3.2 fewer points per game (14.7) than the Flames surrender (17.9).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 17.9 points.
- The Minutemen average just 15.9 fewer yards per game (286.1) than the Flames give up per matchup (302.0).
- In games that UMass amasses over 302.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Flames have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|UMass
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
14.7
17.9
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
286.1
302.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
495.0
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
9