Oddsmakers give the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) the advantage on Sunday, October 31, 2021 against the New England Patriots (3-4). Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 49.5.

Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only twice this season.

New England's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.5 total in this game is 5.0 points above the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Chargers rack up 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots surrender (20.0).

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Chargers average 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots allow per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 350.6 yards.

The Chargers have six giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 11 takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New England's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Patriots average just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25.0).

When New England scores more than 25.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Chargers give up (364.3).

When New England churns out over 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

Chargers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

Patriots away games this season average 41.0 total points, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

