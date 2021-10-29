Publish date:
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chargers vs. Patriots
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points only twice this season.
- New England's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 45 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.5 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.5 total in this game is 5.0 points above the 44.5 average total in Patriots games this season.
Chargers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Los Angeles is 4-2-0 this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Chargers rack up 4.7 more points per game (24.7) than the Patriots surrender (20.0).
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
- The Chargers average 377.5 yards per game, 26.9 more yards than the 350.6 the Patriots allow per contest.
- Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 350.6 yards.
- The Chargers have six giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 11 takeaways.
Patriots stats and trends
- New England is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Patriots have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- New England's games this season have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Patriots average just 0.6 more points per game (25.6) than the Chargers allow (25.0).
- When New England scores more than 25.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Patriots collect just 9.3 fewer yards per game (355.0) than the Chargers give up (364.3).
- When New England churns out over 364.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- This season, in three home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
- Chargers home games this season average 51.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- Patriots away games this season average 41.0 total points, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
