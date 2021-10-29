The Houston Texans (1-6) are an enormous underdog by 14.5 points as they look to halt a six-game slide in a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at NRG Stadium. The game has a point total of 47.5.

Odds for Rams vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Houston's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.5, is 4.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.4 points under the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Rams put up 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per contest the Texans give up.

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.

The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (392.0).

When Los Angeles totals over 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Texans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Texans put up 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams allow (20.9).

When Houston records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Texans collect 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up (373.9).

The Texans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Houston has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.

This year, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.

Texans home games this season average 42.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, in away games.

This year, in four road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.

This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

