Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Texans
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Houston's games have gone over 47.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.5, is 4.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.4 points under the 49.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Rams are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Rams put up 29.6 points per game, comparable to the 29.0 per contest the Texans give up.
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.0 points.
- The Rams collect only 5.1 more yards per game (397.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (392.0).
- When Los Angeles totals over 392.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).
Texans stats and trends
- Houston has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Texans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Texans put up 7.0 fewer points per game (13.9) than the Rams allow (20.9).
- When Houston records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Texans collect 98.8 fewer yards per game (275.1) than the Rams give up (373.9).
- The Texans have 12 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 12 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Houston has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall.
- This year, in three home games, Houston has gone over the total twice.
- Texans home games this season average 42.5 total points, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 4-0 overall, in away games.
- This year, in four road games, Los Angeles has gone over the total once.
- This season, Rams away games average 50.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
