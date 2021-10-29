Publish date:
Louisiana vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just once this season.
- In 57.1% of Texas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.4 points higher than the combined 55.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.5 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Louisiana has two wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per outing (33.9).
- Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns average only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1), than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.7).
- Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 423.7 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Texas State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- This year the Bobcats score three more points per game (25) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22).
- Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The Bobcats rack up 25.4 fewer yards per game (354.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest (380).
- In games that Texas State picks up more than 380 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight more times (15 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|Texas State
30.1
Avg. Points Scored
25
22
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
425.1
Avg. Total Yards
354.6
380
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.7
7
Giveaways
15
7
Takeaways
11