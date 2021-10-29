Oddsmakers massively favor the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Cajun Field. Louisiana is favored by 21.5 points. The point total is set at 58.5.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points just once this season.

In 57.1% of Texas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Saturday's total is 3.4 points higher than the combined 55.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 59 points per game in 2021, 0.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.5 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Louisiana has two wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 21.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of seven opportunities (14.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per outing (33.9).

Louisiana is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns average only 1.4 more yards per game (425.1), than the Bobcats allow per outing (423.7).

Louisiana is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 423.7 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have seven giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Texas State has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Bobcats score three more points per game (25) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (22).

Texas State is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Bobcats rack up 25.4 fewer yards per game (354.6) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest (380).

In games that Texas State picks up more than 380 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight more times (15 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats