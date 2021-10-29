The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5, 0-0 C-USA) are 4.5-point favorites when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in conference action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The game's point total is set at 52.5.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over 52.5 points five of seven times.

In 57.1% of Old Dominion's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.7 points per game, 2.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.9 points under the 64.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 60.7 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 57.1 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana Tech has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 4.8 fewer points per game (26.6) than the Monarchs allow (31.4).

When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 31.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 392.1 yards per game, 34.8 more yards than the 357.3 the Monarchs allow per contest.

In games that Louisiana Tech picks up over 357.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (6).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Monarchs have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in six chances).

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Monarchs score 23.1 points per game, 9.9 fewer than the Bulldogs give up (33).

Old Dominion is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 33 points.

The Monarchs collect 360 yards per game, 89.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Bulldogs give up.

This season the Monarchs have turned the ball over 13 times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats