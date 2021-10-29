Publish date:
Marshall vs. Florida International College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 50% of Florida International's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.5.
- Saturday's total is one point higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 59 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, six fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- This year, the Thundering Herd put up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers allow (36.4).
- Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.4 points.
- The Thundering Herd average 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (488.9).
- In games that Marshall picks up more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Florida International Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Florida International has two wins against the spread.
- Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This season the Panthers score four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.6).
- When Florida International puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Panthers collect 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (391.9).
- Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 391.9 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Florida International
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.6
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.4
509.7
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
391.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
488.9
19
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
4