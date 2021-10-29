The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3, 0-0 C-USA) take the 11th-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Florida International Panthers (1-6, 0-0 C-USA), who have the No. 14 passing offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Thundering Herd are heavy, 21.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 64.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Marshall has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of Florida International's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.5.

Saturday's total is one point higher than the combined 63.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 59 points per game, 5.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, six fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 59.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 21.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Thundering Herd put up just 0.5 more points per game (36.9) than the Panthers allow (36.4).

Marshall is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.4 points.

The Thundering Herd average 20.8 more yards per game (509.7) than the Panthers give up per matchup (488.9).

In games that Marshall picks up more than 488.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 19 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

Florida International Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Florida International has two wins against the spread.

Florida International's games this season have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This season the Panthers score four more points per game (26.6) than the Thundering Herd surrender (22.6).

When Florida International puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Panthers collect 21.4 more yards per game (413.3) than the Thundering Herd allow (391.9).

Florida International is 1-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team churns out more than 391.9 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats