Oddsmakers give the Maryland Terrapins (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they host the Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Maryland is favored by 5.5 points. The point total is set at 49.5.

Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in six of seven games this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.4 points per game, 10.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Terrapins put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (28) than the Hoosiers give up (30.7).

When Maryland records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Terrapins rack up 59 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (362.6).

When Maryland totals more than 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season the Hoosiers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.7 points.

The Hoosiers rack up 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins give up (391.6).

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats