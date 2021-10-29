Publish date:
Maryland vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in six of seven games this season.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 60.4 points per game, 10.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Terrapins games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.4 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Maryland has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Terrapins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Maryland has eclipsed the over/under in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Terrapins put up just 2.7 fewer points per game (28) than the Hoosiers give up (30.7).
- When Maryland records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Terrapins rack up 59 more yards per game (421.6) than the Hoosiers give up per outing (362.6).
- When Maryland totals more than 362.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five more turnovers than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This season the Hoosiers put up 9.6 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Terrapins surrender (29.7).
- Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.7 points.
- The Hoosiers rack up 81.9 fewer yards per game (309.7) than the Terrapins give up (391.6).
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over five more times (12 total) than the Terrapins have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Indiana
28
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
29.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.7
421.6
Avg. Total Yards
309.7
391.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.6
13
Giveaways
12
7
Takeaways
8