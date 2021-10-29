Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Ryan has collected 1,668 passing yards (278.0 yards per game) while going 166-for-244 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan accounts for 62.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 244 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ryan's 305.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 22.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs six times against the Panthers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 216.4 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Ryan put together a 336-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Ryan has collected 961 passing yards (320.3 yards per game) while going 83-for-127 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
44
17.8%
31
471
1
8
21.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
36
14.6%
27
296
4
7
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
21.1%
31
281
2
10
27.0%
