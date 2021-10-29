Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Matt Ryan will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Ryan has collected 1,668 passing yards (278.0 yards per game) while going 166-for-244 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan accounts for 62.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 244 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ryan's 305.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 22.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs six times against the Panthers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 216.4 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Ryan put together a 336-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Ryan has collected 961 passing yards (320.3 yards per game) while going 83-for-127 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

44

17.8%

31

471

1

8

21.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

36

14.6%

27

296

4

7

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

21.1%

31

281

2

10

27.0%

