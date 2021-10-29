Matt Ryan will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (3-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Ryan has collected 1,668 passing yards (278.0 yards per game) while going 166-for-244 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 63.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan accounts for 62.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 244 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ryan's 305.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 22.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw one touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs six times against the Panthers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 216.4 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Ryan put together a 336-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Ryan has collected 961 passing yards (320.3 yards per game) while going 83-for-127 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 44 17.8% 31 471 1 8 21.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 36 14.6% 27 296 4 7 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 21.1% 31 281 2 10 27.0%

