Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents play in Week 8 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 508 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Colts. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns (72.6 yards per game).

Pittman has been the target of 50 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 22.3% of the target share.

Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three matchups against the Titans, Pittman's 65.7 receiving yards average is 3.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Pittman, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 291.0 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Pittman was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 105 yards (26.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Pittman has grabbed 12 passes (14 targets) for 229 yards (76.3 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2% Mo Alie-Cox 21 9.4% 13 177 4 4 16.7%

