October 29, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents play in Week 8 when Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) meet the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 508 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Colts. He's been targeted 50 times and has totaled 35 receptions and two touchdowns (72.6 yards per game).
  • Pittman has been the target of 50 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 22.3% of the target share.
  • Pittman (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 53.8% passing plays and 46.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his three matchups against the Titans, Pittman's 65.7 receiving yards average is 3.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Pittman, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 291.0 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this season, the Titans defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Pittman was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 105 yards (26.2 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Pittman has grabbed 12 passes (14 targets) for 229 yards (76.3 per game) with two TDs over his last three games.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

Mo Alie-Cox

21

9.4%

13

177

4

4

16.7%

