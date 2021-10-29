The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) square off to try to take home the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Spartan Stadium. The Wolverines are 4-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

Odds for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50.5 points in four of seven games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Michigan State's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 72 points per game, 21.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 33 points per game, 17.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 52.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 2.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has six wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Wolverines have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 4 points or more so far this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Wolverines score 19.0 more points per game (37.7) than the Spartans allow (18.7).

When Michigan scores more than 18.7 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Wolverines collect 36.8 more yards per game (442.9) than the Spartans give up per outing (406.1).

When Michigan piles up more than 406.1 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Spartans have takeaways (12).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

The Spartans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This season the Spartans score 20.0 more points per game (34.3) than the Wolverines allow (14.3).

Michigan State is 5-1-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team notches more than 14.3 points.

The Spartans collect 452.1 yards per game, 153.1 more yards than the 299.0 the Wolverines allow.

In games that Michigan State churns out more than 299.0 yards, the team is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year the Spartans have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (10).

Season Stats