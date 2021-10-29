The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The over/under is 48.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in five of six games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 43.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 9.1 points fewer than the 57.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.3 points, a number 10.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 49.4 points per game average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Blue Raiders won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Blue Raiders put up just 1.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Eagles surrender (28.4).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 28.4 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 349.1 yards per game, only 1.8 fewer than the 350.9 the Golden Eagles give up per matchup.

When Middle Tennessee amasses over 350.9 yards, the team is 1-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over seven times, while the Golden Eagles have forced seven.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

So far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year the Golden Eagles score 14.6 fewer points per game (14.1) than the Blue Raiders give up (28.7).

The Golden Eagles rack up 158.4 fewer yards per game (257.9) than the Blue Raiders give up per contest (416.3).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, five fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats