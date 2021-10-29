Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' stat line this year features 37 grabs for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 70.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 59 times.

Evans has been the target of 59 of his team's 309 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.

Evans (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his 11 matchups against the Saints, Evans' 52.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

Evans has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 265.5 yards per game through the air.

The Saints have conceded six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Evans grabbed six passes for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.

During his last three games, Evans has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 216 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 59 19.1% 37 496 7 11 19.0% Chris Godwin 57 18.4% 42 520 3 14 24.1% Antonio Brown 42 13.6% 29 418 4 3 5.2% Leonard Fournette 34 11.0% 27 222 0 6 10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive