Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before placing any bets on Mike Evans' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' stat line this year features 37 grabs for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 70.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 59 times.
  • Evans has been the target of 59 of his team's 309 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
  • Evans (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his 11 matchups against the Saints, Evans' 52.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • Evans has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 265.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Saints have conceded six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Evans grabbed six passes for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.
  • During his last three games, Evans has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 216 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

59

19.1%

37

496

7

11

19.0%

Chris Godwin

57

18.4%

42

520

3

14

24.1%

Antonio Brown

42

13.6%

29

418

4

3

5.2%

Leonard Fournette

34

11.0%

27

222

0

6

10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive