Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' stat line this year features 37 grabs for 496 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 70.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 59 times.
- Evans has been the target of 59 of his team's 309 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
- Evans (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his 11 matchups against the Saints, Evans' 52.5 receiving yards average is 18.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- Evans has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 265.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Saints have conceded six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Evans grabbed six passes for 76 yards and scored three touchdowns while being targeted 10 times.
- During his last three games, Evans has caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 216 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
59
19.1%
37
496
7
11
19.0%
Chris Godwin
57
18.4%
42
520
3
14
24.1%
Antonio Brown
42
13.6%
29
418
4
3
5.2%
Leonard Fournette
34
11.0%
27
222
0
6
10.3%
