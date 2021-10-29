Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Miami vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's 427 receiving yards (61.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Dolphins. He's been targeted 51 times and has registered 37 catches and two touchdowns.
- Gesicki has been the target of 51 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Gesicki has averaged 42.1 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bills, 4.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gesicki, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 192.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Gesicki put together an 85-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.
- Gesicki's stat line over his last three games includes 19 grabs for 243 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 81.0 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
51
18.4%
37
427
2
2
8.0%
Jaylen Waddle
57
20.6%
44
384
3
5
20.0%
DeVante Parker
32
11.6%
17
242
1
2
8.0%
Myles Gaskin
36
13.0%
28
146
3
5
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive