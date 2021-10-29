There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Gesicki before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents hit the field in Week 8 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's 427 receiving yards (61.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Dolphins. He's been targeted 51 times and has registered 37 catches and two touchdowns.

Gesicki has been the target of 51 of his team's 277 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 8.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 65.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Gesicki has averaged 42.1 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bills, 4.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gesicki, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, surrendering 192.8 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Gesicki put together an 85-yard performance against the Falcons last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times and scoring one touchdown.

Gesicki's stat line over his last three games includes 19 grabs for 243 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 81.0 yards per game, and was targeted 24 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 51 18.4% 37 427 2 2 8.0% Jaylen Waddle 57 20.6% 44 384 3 5 20.0% DeVante Parker 32 11.6% 17 242 1 2 8.0% Myles Gaskin 36 13.0% 28 146 3 5 20.0%

