Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over 43.5 points four of seven times.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
- The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2021, 9.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Golden Gophers rack up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).
- When Minnesota records more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Gophers collect 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (417.4).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 417.4 yards.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Wildcats average just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers give up (312).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 312 yards.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Northwestern
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
19.7
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
359.7
Avg. Total Yards
353
312
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.4
7
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
11