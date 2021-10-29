Oddsmakers give the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) the edge when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Ryan Field. Minnesota is favored by 7.5 points. The over/under for the game is set at 43.5.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 43.5 points four of seven times.

Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of seven chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.

The 44.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.2 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2021, 9.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Golden Gophers rack up just 1.5 more points per game (26.6) than the Wildcats allow (25.1).

When Minnesota records more than 25.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Gophers collect 57.7 fewer yards per game (359.7) than the Wildcats give up per contest (417.4).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 417.4 yards.

This year, the Golden Gophers have seven turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (11).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

So far this year Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Wildcats average just 0.1 more points per game (19.7) than the Golden Gophers surrender (19.6).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.6 points.

The Wildcats average 41 more yards per game (353) than the Golden Gophers give up (312).

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 312 yards.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 11 times, one more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (10).

Season Stats