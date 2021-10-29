Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents meet when the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Missouri is favored by 16 points. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
  • Vanderbilt's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 10 points under the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
  • The Tigers score 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.
  • When Missouri records more than 35.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores give up per outing (458.9).
  • When Missouri amasses over 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).
  • Vanderbilt has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Commodores have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16 points or more (in four chances).
  • Vanderbilt has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Commodores rack up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).
  • The Commodores collect 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers allow.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats

MissouriStatsVanderbilt

34.4

Avg. Points Scored

13.3

37.1

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

447.1

Avg. Total Yards

291.4

489.1

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.9

7

Giveaways

15

10

Takeaways

12