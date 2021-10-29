SEC opponents meet when the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Missouri is favored by 16 points. The over/under is set at 62.5.

Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of seven games this season.

Vanderbilt's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10 points under the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

The Tigers score 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.

When Missouri records more than 35.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores give up per outing (458.9).

When Missouri amasses over 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Commodores have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16 points or more (in four chances).

Vanderbilt has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Commodores rack up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).

The Commodores collect 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers allow.

The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats