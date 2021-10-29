Publish date:
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Missouri and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of seven games this season.
- Vanderbilt's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.7, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 10 points under the 72.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 61.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Missouri's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).
- The Tigers score 34.4 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per contest the Commodores surrender.
- When Missouri records more than 35.4 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers average just 11.8 fewer yards per game (447.1), than the Commodores give up per outing (458.9).
- When Missouri amasses over 458.9 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Commodores have forced (12).
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Commodores have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 16 points or more (in four chances).
- Vanderbilt has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Commodores rack up 23.8 fewer points per game (13.3) than the Tigers allow (37.1).
- The Commodores collect 291.4 yards per game, 197.7 fewer yards than the 489.1 the Tigers allow.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over five more times (15 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Missouri
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
13.3
37.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
447.1
Avg. Total Yards
291.4
489.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.9
7
Giveaways
15
10
Takeaways
12