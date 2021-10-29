Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mo Alie-Cox, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Alie-Cox's 13 catches (21 targets) have netted him 177 yards (25.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Alie-Cox has been the target of 21 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
  • Alie-Cox (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Alie-Cox's 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Titans are 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Alie-Cox caught three passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three games, Alie-Cox has seven receptions (10 targets) for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mo Alie-Cox

21

9.4%

13

177

4

4

16.7%

Michael Pittman Jr.

50

22.3%

35

508

2

6

25.0%

Zach Pascal

35

15.6%

21

218

3

9

37.5%

Jonathan Taylor

21

9.4%

18

213

1

1

4.2%

