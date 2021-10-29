Publish date:
Mo Alie-Cox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds
Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Alie-Cox's 13 catches (21 targets) have netted him 177 yards (25.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Alie-Cox has been the target of 21 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
- Alie-Cox (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Alie-Cox's 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Titans are 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Alie-Cox caught three passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three games, Alie-Cox has seven receptions (10 targets) for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.
Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mo Alie-Cox
21
9.4%
13
177
4
4
16.7%
Michael Pittman Jr.
50
22.3%
35
508
2
6
25.0%
Zach Pascal
35
15.6%
21
218
3
9
37.5%
Jonathan Taylor
21
9.4%
18
213
1
1
4.2%
