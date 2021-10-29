Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Mo Alie-Cox, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) play the Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox's 13 catches (21 targets) have netted him 177 yards (25.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Alie-Cox has been the target of 21 of his team's 224 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.

Alie-Cox (four red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Alie-Cox's 10.4 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Titans are 11.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Alie-Cox, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 291.0 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have surrendered 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Alie-Cox caught three passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

Over his last three games, Alie-Cox has seven receptions (10 targets) for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 21 9.4% 13 177 4 4 16.7% Michael Pittman Jr. 50 22.3% 35 508 2 6 25.0% Zach Pascal 35 15.6% 21 218 3 9 37.5% Jonathan Taylor 21 9.4% 18 213 1 1 4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive