In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Myles Gaskin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (1-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Gaskin, has carried the ball 54 times for 243 yards (34.7 per game).

And he has caught 28 passes for 146 yards (20.9 per game) with three TDs.

He has received 54 of his team's 144 carries this season (37.5%).

The Dolphins have run 65.8% passing plays and 34.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Over his five career matchups against the Bills, Gaskin averaged 18.2 rushing yards per game, 19.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Bills, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bills have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 89.7 yards per game.

This year the Bills have conceded five rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Falcons, Gaskin carried the ball 15 times for 67 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).

He racked up 10 yards on four receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Gaskin has 101 rushing yards on 25 attempts (33.7 yards per carry) in his last three games.

Gaskin also has 16 catches for 89 yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 54 37.5% 243 0 9 34.6% 4.5 Malcolm Brown 33 22.9% 125 1 7 26.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 28 19.4% 75 0 3 11.5% 2.7 Jacoby Brissett 16 11.1% 57 1 3 11.5% 3.6

