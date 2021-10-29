Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) have come on 102 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He also has 34 receptions for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two TDs.
- He has received 102 of his team's 131 carries this season (77.9%).
- The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Harris will go up against a Browns squad that allows 81.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).
Recent Performances
- Harris put together an 81-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 24 times.
- He tacked on six receptions for 46 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Harris has 265 rushing yards (88.3 ypg) on 62 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has 95 receiving yards (31.7 per game) on 14 catches, with one TD.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
102
77.9%
388
2
11
73.3%
3.8
Diontae Johnson
1
0.8%
25
0
0
0.0%
25.0
Chase Claypool
2
1.5%
22
0
0
0.0%
11.0
Benny Snell Jr.
8
6.1%
21
0
0
0.0%
2.6
