October 29, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 8 when Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) have come on 102 carries, with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 34 receptions for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has received 102 of his team's 131 carries this season (77.9%).
  • The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Harris will go up against a Browns squad that allows 81.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together an 81-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 24 times.
  • He tacked on six receptions for 46 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Harris has 265 rushing yards (88.3 ypg) on 62 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has 95 receiving yards (31.7 per game) on 14 catches, with one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

102

77.9%

388

2

11

73.3%

3.8

Diontae Johnson

1

0.8%

25

0

0

0.0%

25.0

Chase Claypool

2

1.5%

22

0

0

0.0%

11.0

Benny Snell Jr.

8

6.1%

21

0

0

0.0%

2.6

