Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 8 when Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) take on the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 388 rushing yards (64.7 per game) have come on 102 carries, with two touchdowns.

He also has 34 receptions for 244 yards (40.7 per game) and two TDs.

He has received 102 of his team's 131 carries this season (77.9%).

The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 35.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Harris will go up against a Browns squad that allows 81.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).

Recent Performances

Harris put together an 81-yard rushing performance in his Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 24 times.

He tacked on six receptions for 46 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Harris has 265 rushing yards (88.3 ypg) on 62 carries with two touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has 95 receiving yards (31.7 per game) on 14 catches, with one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 102 77.9% 388 2 11 73.3% 3.8 Diontae Johnson 1 0.8% 25 0 0 0.0% 25.0 Chase Claypool 2 1.5% 22 0 0 0.0% 11.0 Benny Snell Jr. 8 6.1% 21 0 0 0.0% 2.6

