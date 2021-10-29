Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The NC State Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 ACC) are favored by 6.5 points when they play host to the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 0-0 ACC) in ACC action on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game has a point total set at 56.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just twice this year.
  • In 50% of Louisville's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
  • The two teams combine to score 63.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.3 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
  • The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 7.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • NC State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • This year, the Wolf Pack put up 5.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Cardinals allow (27.0).
  • NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.0 points.
  • The Wolf Pack rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (423.1).
  • When NC State piles up more than 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (11).
  • Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Cardinals rack up 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
  • When Louisville scores more than 16.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (312.6).
  • When Louisville picks up over 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).
Season Stats

NC StateStatsLouisville

32.0

Avg. Points Scored

31.7

16.7

Avg. Points Allowed

27.0

424.4

Avg. Total Yards

450.7

312.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

423.1

6

Giveaways

11

8

Takeaways

11