Publish date:
NC State vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- NC State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points just twice this year.
- In 50% of Louisville's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.
- The two teams combine to score 63.7 points per game, 7.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.3 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
- The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 52.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 63.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 7.6 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, NC State is 4-3-0 this year.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).
- This year, the Wolf Pack put up 5.0 more points per game (32.0) than the Cardinals allow (27.0).
- NC State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.0 points.
- The Wolf Pack rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (424.4) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (423.1).
- When NC State piles up more than 423.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (11).
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has played seven games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cardinals have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Cardinals rack up 15.0 more points per game (31.7) than the Wolf Pack surrender (16.7).
- When Louisville scores more than 16.7 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 138.1 more yards per game (450.7) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (312.6).
- When Louisville picks up over 312.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Louisville
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
31.7
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
424.4
Avg. Total Yards
450.7
312.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.1
6
Giveaways
11
8
Takeaways
11