Two of the nation's toughest defenses square off when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's 25th-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 9 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Cornhuskers are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 52.5 points for the contest.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

Purdue's games have yet to go over 52.5 points this season.

Saturday's total is 0.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 16.8 points above the 35.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-3-0 this season.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Cornhuskers average 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.3).

When Nebraska puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Cornhuskers collect 478.8 yards per game, 177.2 more yards than the 301.6 the Boilermakers give up per matchup.

In games that Nebraska churns out over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers give up.

When Purdue puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Boilermakers collect 43.6 more yards per game (392) than the Cornhuskers allow (348.4).

When Purdue amasses more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).

Season Stats