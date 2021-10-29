Publish date:
Nebraska vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in three of seven games this season.
- Purdue's games have yet to go over 52.5 points this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.4 points lower than the two team's combined 52.9 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 16.8 points above the 35.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Nebraska is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Nebraska's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- This year, the Cornhuskers average 14.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (16.3).
- When Nebraska puts up more than 16.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Cornhuskers collect 478.8 yards per game, 177.2 more yards than the 301.6 the Boilermakers give up per matchup.
- In games that Nebraska churns out over 301.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Boilermakers have forced (8).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 19.4 the Cornhuskers give up.
- When Purdue puts up more than 19.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers collect 43.6 more yards per game (392) than the Cornhuskers allow (348.4).
- When Purdue amasses more than 348.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Purdue
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
478.8
Avg. Total Yards
392
348.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
301.6
9
Giveaways
12
10
Takeaways
8