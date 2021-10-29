Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The game has a point total of 58.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in one game this season.
  • Friday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 58.9 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
  • The 58 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 55.2 average total in Rebels games this season.
  • Nevada has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Nevada has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per outing the Rebels surrender.
  • Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.
  • The Wolf Pack average 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels allow per contest.
  • In games that Nevada totals more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
  • Against the spread, UNLV is 4-2-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • UNLV's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year the Rebels rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).
  • UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.0 points.
  • The Rebels average 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats

NevadaStatsUNLV

35.7

Avg. Points Scored

19.6

25.0

Avg. Points Allowed

33.9

459.3

Avg. Total Yards

296.1

389.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

448.3

5

Giveaways

10

13

Takeaways

9