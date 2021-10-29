The Nevada Wolf Pack (5-2, 0-0 MWC) are 20.5-point favorites when they host the UNLV Rebels (0-7, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Mackay Stadium. The game has a point total of 58.

Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in one game this season.

Friday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.9 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 58 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 55.2 average total in Rebels games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).

Nevada has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per outing the Rebels surrender.

Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.

The Wolf Pack average 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels allow per contest.

In games that Nevada totals more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 4-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

UNLV's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Rebels rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).

UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.0 points.

The Rebels average 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.

The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats