Publish date:
Nevada vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- UNLV and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in one game this season.
- Friday's over/under is 2.7 points higher than the combined 55.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 58.9 points per game, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Wolf Pack games this season feature an average total of 58.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 58 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 55.2 average total in Rebels games this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- Nevada has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season when favored by 20.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Nevada has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Wolf Pack put up 35.7 points per game, comparable to the 33.9 per outing the Rebels surrender.
- Nevada is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.9 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 459.3 yards per game, just 11.0 more than the 448.3 the Rebels allow per contest.
- In games that Nevada totals more than 448.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Wolf Pack have five giveaways this season, while the Rebels have nine takeaways .
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 4-2-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as underdogs by a 20.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- UNLV's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Rebels rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Wolf Pack allow (25.0).
- UNLV is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.0 points.
- The Rebels average 296.1 yards per game, 93.5 fewer yards than the 389.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- The Rebels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|UNLV
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
19.6
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
459.3
Avg. Total Yards
296.1
389.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
448.3
5
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
9