The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 against the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-3). The contest has an over/under of 62.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to put up more than 62.5 points just once this year.

So far this season, 57.1% of North Carolina's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.5.

The two teams combine to average 67.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points greater than the 52 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 52.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 66.3 points per game average total in Tar Heels games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 4-3-0 this year.

This season, the Fighting Irish have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on four of seven set point totals (57.1%).

The Fighting Irish score 31.0 points per game, comparable to the 28.9 per outing the Tar Heels give up.

Notre Dame is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.9 points.

The Fighting Irish collect just 9.0 fewer yards per game (370.0), than the Tar Heels give up per outing (379.0).

When Notre Dame churns out more than 379.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Tar Heels have forced (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Tar Heels rack up 13.8 more points per game (36.9) than the Fighting Irish allow (23.1).

When North Carolina scores more than 23.1 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels collect 101.0 more yards per game (471.3) than the Fighting Irish give up per matchup (370.3).

In games that North Carolina amasses more than 370.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tar Heels have 10 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats