The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the first-ranked scoring offense will square off against the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the sixth-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Buckeyes are heavily favored by 18.5 points in the game. The total has been set at 60.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in all seven games this season.

Penn State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 76.2, is 15.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 27.2 points above the 33.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 63.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5 total in this game is 9.9 points above the 50.6 average total in Nittany Lions games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 18.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on five of seven set point totals (71.4%).

The Buckeyes rack up 49.3 points per game, 34.6 more than the Nittany Lions give up per outing (14.7).

When Ohio State scores more than 14.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buckeyes average 234.9 more yards per game (559.3) than the Nittany Lions allow per contest (324.4).

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 324.4 yards.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Penn State's games this season have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

This year the Nittany Lions score 8.3 more points per game (26.9) than the Buckeyes allow (18.6).

Penn State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 18.6 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 23.5 more yards per game (373.9) than the Buckeyes give up per outing (350.4).

Penn State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team totals over 350.4 yards.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times, four fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (11).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats