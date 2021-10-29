Big 12 foes meet when the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 19.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 66.5 points.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Texas Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 9.6 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .

The 59.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-5-0 this season.

The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Sooners rack up 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).

Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.6 points.

The Sooners collect 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (385.4).

Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 385.4 yards.

The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

In Texas Tech's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Red Raiders average 34.3 points per game, 9.7 more than the Sooners surrender (24.6).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.

When Texas Tech piles up more than 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).

Season Stats