Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 66.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Texas Tech's games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.
- The two teams combine to average 76.1 points per game, 9.6 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 55.2 points per game, 11.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 62.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66.5 .
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 3-5-0 this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Oklahoma's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Sooners rack up 11.2 more points per game (41.8) than the Red Raiders give up (30.6).
- Oklahoma is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.6 points.
- The Sooners collect 83.6 more yards per game (469) than the Red Raiders give up per contest (385.4).
- Oklahoma is 3-4 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team churns out more than 385.4 yards.
- The Sooners have eight giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 10 takeaways .
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- In Texas Tech's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Texas Tech's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Red Raiders average 34.3 points per game, 9.7 more than the Sooners surrender (24.6).
- Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.
- The Red Raiders rack up 437.9 yards per game, 55.3 more yards than the 382.6 the Sooners allow.
- When Texas Tech piles up more than 382.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Sooners have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Texas Tech
41.8
Avg. Points Scored
34.3
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
469
Avg. Total Yards
437.9
382.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
8
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
10