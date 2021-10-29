Big 12 foes meet when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is favored by 30.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 54.5.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only once this season.

Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the 62.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Cowboys score 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks allow (42.1).

The Cowboys rack up 96.0 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (472.3).

The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (8).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Jayhawks score 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Cowboys allow.

Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.

The Jayhawks average only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (316.7).

In games that Kansas amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Jayhawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

Season Stats