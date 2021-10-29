Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points or more only once this season.
- Kansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.7 points lower than the 62.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 2.7 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 58.4 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has five wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Cowboys score 16.4 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Jayhawks allow (42.1).
- The Cowboys rack up 96.0 fewer yards per game (376.3) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (472.3).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (8).
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Jayhawks score 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Cowboys allow.
- Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team notches more than 20.1 points.
- The Jayhawks average only 17.6 more yards per game (334.3) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (316.7).
- In games that Kansas amasses over 316.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
- The Jayhawks have seven giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Kansas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.6
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
42.1
376.3
Avg. Total Yards
334.3
316.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
472.3
9
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
8