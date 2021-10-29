The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) are 24.5-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Autzen Stadium. A 49-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points greater than the 43.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Ducks rack up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (20.7).

Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Ducks collect 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (376.6).

When Oregon amasses more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this year Colorado has two wins against the spread.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Buffaloes score 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).

When Colorado records more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Buffaloes collect 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per contest (399.9).

The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .

