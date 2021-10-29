Publish date:
Oregon vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon and its opponents have gone over the current 49-point total in six of seven games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 49 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 49 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 5.9 points greater than the 43.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Ducks and their opponents have scored an average of 58.8 points per game in 2021, 9.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has two wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Ducks are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Ducks rack up 13.2 more points per game (33.9) than the Buffaloes allow (20.7).
- Oregon is 2-5 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.7 points.
- The Ducks collect 48.7 more yards per game (425.3) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (376.6).
- When Oregon amasses more than 376.6 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Ducks have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (5).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this year Colorado has two wins against the spread.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- This year the Buffaloes score 7.3 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Ducks allow (22.4).
- When Colorado records more than 22.4 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Buffaloes collect 161.8 fewer yards per game (238.1) than the Ducks give up per contest (399.9).
- The Buffaloes have six giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Colorado
33.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
22.4
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
238.1
399.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.6
7
Giveaways
6
16
Takeaways
5