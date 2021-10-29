Publish date:
Oregon State vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of seven times.
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 3.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- Beavers games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- In Oregon State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- Oregon State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Beavers put up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.
- The Beavers average 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (364.9).
- When Oregon State piles up more than 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Golden Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
- Cal's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers allow (24.7).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.
- The Golden Bears average only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up (391.7).
- In games that Cal piles up more than 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Golden Bears have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Oregon State
|Stats
|Cal
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
23.4
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.6
445.6
Avg. Total Yards
410.9
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.9
10
Giveaways
6
12
Takeaways
9