Pac-12 rivals meet when the Oregon State Beavers (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (2-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Oregon State is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 55.5.

Odds for Oregon State vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of seven times.

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.5, is 3.0 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 48.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Beavers games this season feature an average total of 61.4 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's seven games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Oregon State has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Beavers put up 11.5 more points per game (35.1) than the Golden Bears give up (23.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Beavers average 80.7 more yards per game (445.6) than the Golden Bears give up per contest (364.9).

When Oregon State piles up more than 364.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Beavers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (9).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Golden Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Cal's games this season have hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears average just 1.3 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Beavers allow (24.7).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Golden Bears average only 19.2 more yards per game (410.9) than the Beavers give up (391.7).

In games that Cal piles up more than 391.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Golden Bears have six turnovers, six fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Season Stats