Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 8.5% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the ball 35.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- The Browns have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth put together a 58-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted seven times.
- Freiermuth has caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards over his last three games.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
20
8.5%
18
158
1
3
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
50
21.3%
34
376
3
3
12.0%
Chase Claypool
42
17.9%
22
358
1
4
16.0%
Najee Harris
46
19.6%
34
244
2
10
40.0%
Powered By Data Skrive