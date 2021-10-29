Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Pat Freiermuth's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 8 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.5% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the ball 35.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • The Browns have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth put together a 58-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Freiermuth has caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards over his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

20

8.5%

18

158

1

3

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

50

21.3%

34

376

3

3

12.0%

Chase Claypool

42

17.9%

22

358

1

4

16.0%

Najee Harris

46

19.6%

34

244

2

10

40.0%

