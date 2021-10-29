Before placing any wagers on Pat Freiermuth's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 8 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 158 yards and one touchdown, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 8.5% of the 235 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 64.2% of the time while running the ball 35.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

The Browns have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.6 yards per game through the air.

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth put together a 58-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 6 on seven catches while being targeted seven times.

Freiermuth has caught 10 passes on 10 targets for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards over his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 20 8.5% 18 158 1 3 12.0% Diontae Johnson 50 21.3% 34 376 3 3 12.0% Chase Claypool 42 17.9% 22 358 1 4 16.0% Najee Harris 46 19.6% 34 244 2 10 40.0%

