Publish date:
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Eagles vs. Lions
Over/under insights
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games this season.
- Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- Eagles games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year, the Eagles put up 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions give up (28.6).
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles collect 347.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Lions allow per contest.
- In games that Philadelphia churns out more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year the Lions score 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).
- The Lions rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles allow (359.1).
- In games that Detroit totals over 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Home and road insights
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
- This year, in three home games, Detroit has hit the over once.
- Lions home games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
- On the road, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
- This year, in four road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.
- This season, Eagles away games average 48.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).
Powered by Data Skrive.