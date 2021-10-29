The Detroit Lions (0-7) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop their seven-game losing streak in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 48.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year, the Eagles put up 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions give up (28.6).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles collect 347.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Lions allow per contest.

In games that Philadelphia churns out more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Lions score 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).

The Lions rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles allow (359.1).

In games that Detroit totals over 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.

This year, in three home games, Detroit has hit the over once.

Lions home games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

On the road, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

This year, in four road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).

