October 29, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Detroit Lions (0-7) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to stop their seven-game losing streak in a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ford Field. The over/under is set at 48.

Odds for Eagles vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of seven games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 7.0 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 7.0 points fewer than the 55 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 50.0 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).
  • This year, the Eagles put up 5.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Lions give up (28.6).
  • When Philadelphia puts up more than 28.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles collect 347.7 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 383.0 the Lions allow per contest.
  • In games that Philadelphia churns out more than 383.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
  • Detroit has played seven games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • This year the Lions score 8.1 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Eagles allow (26.4).
  • The Lions rack up 24.7 fewer yards per game (334.4) than the Eagles allow (359.1).
  • In games that Detroit totals over 359.1 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over three more times (10 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, in three home games, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • Lions home games this season average 47.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
  • On the road, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • This year, in four road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.8 points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).

