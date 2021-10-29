Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Miami College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 61 points four of seven times.
- So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.
- The two teams combine to score 77.4 points per game, 16.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 49.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 54.9, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .
- In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9 points or more.
- Pittsburgh has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Panthers rack up 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes give up per outing (30).
- Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 30 points.
- The Panthers average 520.9 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 390.1 the Hurricanes give up per outing.
- Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 390.1 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.
- Miami's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- The Hurricanes score 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers allow (19.6).
- When Miami puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Hurricanes collect 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (318.7).
- When Miami churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Miami
45.3
Avg. Points Scored
32.1
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
30
520.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.3
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.1
6
Giveaways
10
11
Takeaways
5