The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are 9-point favorites at home at Heinz Field against the Miami Hurricanes (3-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Both squads feature high-powered passing games, with the Panthers seventh in passing yards per game, and the Hurricanes 22nd. The over/under is 61 in this matchup.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 61 points four of seven times.

So far this season, 42.9% of Miami's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The two teams combine to score 77.4 points per game, 16.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 49.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 54.9, 6.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Hurricanes have averaged a total of 58.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

In Pittsburgh's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Pittsburgh has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 45.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Hurricanes give up per outing (30).

Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 30 points.

The Panthers average 520.9 yards per game, 130.8 more yards than the 390.1 the Hurricanes give up per outing.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up more than 390.1 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Hurricanes are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Miami's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Hurricanes score 12.5 more points per game (32.1) than the Panthers allow (19.6).

When Miami puts up more than 19.6 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Hurricanes collect 114.6 more yards per game (433.3) than the Panthers give up per contest (318.7).

When Miami churns out over 318.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times, one fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats