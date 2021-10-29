Oddsmakers expect a close game when the Rice Owls (3-4, 0-0 C-USA) host the North Texas Mean Green (1-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Rice vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of North Texas' games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41, is 15.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 15.9 points lower than the 72.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games have an average total of 49.9 points this season, 6.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.8 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 9.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities (five times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Owls score 17 fewer points per game (18) than the Mean Green give up (35).

The Owls collect 313.9 yards per game, 107.2 fewer yards than the 421.1 the Mean Green allow per outing.

The Owls have turned the ball over three more times (14 total) than the Mean Green have forced a turnover (11) this season.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This season the Mean Green rack up 14.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Owls give up (37.4).

The Mean Green collect just 18.4 fewer yards per game (420.6) than the Owls give up (439).

In games that North Texas totals over 439 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (9).

Season Stats