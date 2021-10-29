Robby Anderson will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 8 with the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has hauled in 204 yards (on 18 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 49 times, and is averaging 29.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.6% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Anderson is averaging 88 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 38.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Anderson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Falcons are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and racked up 14 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Anderson's eight catches (on 27 targets) have led to 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.0% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

