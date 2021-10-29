Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has hauled in 204 yards (on 18 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 49 times, and is averaging 29.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.6% of the 263 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- Anderson (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Anderson is averaging 88 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 38.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Anderson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Falcons are conceding 263.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Anderson was targeted nine times and racked up 14 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Anderson's eight catches (on 27 targets) have led to 55 receiving yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.0%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
