In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 1,737 passing yards (248.1 per game) and has a 65.1% completion percentage this year (149-of-229) while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Titans have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 48.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 85.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Colts.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 270 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

He tacked on two carries for six yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

In his last three games, Tannehill has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (53-of-78), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed seven times for 30 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 43 18.6% 25 354 2 4 11.8% Julio Jones 27 11.7% 17 301 0 3 8.8% Chester Rogers 21 9.1% 14 186 1 2 5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive