October 29, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Tennessee vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ryan Tannehill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South opponents meet in Week 8 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (5-2) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 1,737 passing yards (248.1 per game) and has a 65.1% completion percentage this year (149-of-229) while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 21 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans have called a pass in 50.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill has thrown 33 passes in the red zone this season, 48.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In six matchups against the Colts, Tannehill averaged 158.5 passing yards per game, 85.0 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Colts.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 256.3 yards per game the Colts are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Tannehill went 21-for-27 (77.8%) for 270 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • He tacked on two carries for six yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Tannehill has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (53-of-78), with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed seven times for 30 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

43

18.6%

25

354

2

4

11.8%

Julio Jones

27

11.7%

17

301

0

3

8.8%

Chester Rogers

21

9.1%

14

186

1

2

5.9%

