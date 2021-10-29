Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 1,685 yards (240.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
- The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
- Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Darnold completed 64.0% of his passes for 112 yards with one interception.
- Darnold has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg), completing 52.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 58 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 19.3 yards per game.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
73
27.8%
46
586
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
49
18.6%
18
204
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
6.5%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
