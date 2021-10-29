Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals hit the field in Week 8 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) meet the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold has thrown for 1,685 yards (240.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.
  • Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Darnold completed 64.0% of his passes for 112 yards with one interception.
  • Darnold has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg), completing 52.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 58 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

73

27.8%

46

586

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

49

18.6%

18

204

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

6.5%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

