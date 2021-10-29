Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South rivals hit the field in Week 8 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (3-4) meet the Atlanta Falcons (3-3) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 1,685 yards (240.7 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 110 rushing yards on 26 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

The Panthers, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.4% of the time while running the ball 41.6% of the time.

Darnold has thrown 24 passes in the red zone this season, 44.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.2 yards per game through the air.

At 2.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Darnold completed 64.0% of his passes for 112 yards with one interception.

Darnold has thrown for 496 yards (165.3 ypg), completing 52.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 58 rushing yards on six carries, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 73 27.8% 46 586 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 49 18.6% 18 204 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 6.5% 16 163 0 1 4.2%

