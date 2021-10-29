The No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-0, 0-0 MWC) bring the No.7 scoring defense in college football into a matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 22 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Aztecs are only 1-point favorites. The total for this matchup has been set at 44.5 points.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Fresno State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of seven times.

So far this season, 87.5% of Fresno State's games (7/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 44.5.

Saturday's total is 22.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 36.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Aztecs games have an average total of 43.3 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.2 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 16.7 points more than this game's over/under.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

In San Diego State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Aztecs rack up 31.0 points per game, 10.1 more than the Bulldogs give up per contest (20.9).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Aztecs collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (331.4), than the Bulldogs give up per contest (338.6).

In games that San Diego State picks up more than 338.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Aztecs have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 15 takeaways .

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played eight games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Fresno State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 35.6 points per game, 19.9 more than the Aztecs surrender (15.7).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 15.7 points.

The Bulldogs collect 200.5 more yards per game (479.6) than the Aztecs give up (279.1).

In games that Fresno State churns out more than 279.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Aztecs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

