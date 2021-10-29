Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) are favored by 4 points as they attempt to break a four-game slide in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is set at 39.5.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.4 points under the 47.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
  • Thus far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • San Francisco has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers average 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per outing the Bears allow.
  • When San Francisco scores more than 23.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears allow per matchup (341.9).
  • When San Francisco picks up over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bears have forced (8).
  • Chicago has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • This season, the Bears have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
  • The Bears put up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).
  • The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up (324.0).
  • This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
  • Chicago has not hit the over in three home games this season.
  • This season, Bears home games average 43.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
  • On the road, San Francisco has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.
  • In three road games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.