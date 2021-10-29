The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) are favored by 4 points as they attempt to break a four-game slide in a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is set at 39.5.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.4 points under the 47.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

49ers stats and trends

Thus far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.

This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

San Francisco has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per outing the Bears allow.

When San Francisco scores more than 23.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears allow per matchup (341.9).

When San Francisco picks up over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bears have forced (8).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Bears have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

The Bears put up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).

The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up (324.0).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

Chicago has not hit the over in three home games this season.

This season, Bears home games average 43.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

On the road, San Francisco has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.

In three road games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total once.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).

