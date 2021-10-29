Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Chicago's games have gone over 39.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 8.4 points under the 47.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2020, 8.8 more than Sunday's total.
- The 39.5-point total for this game is 5.4 points below the 44.9 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
49ers stats and trends
- Thus far this season San Francisco has one win against the spread.
- This season, the 49ers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- San Francisco has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The 49ers average 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 per outing the Bears allow.
- When San Francisco scores more than 23.1 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers average only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5), than the Bears allow per matchup (341.9).
- When San Francisco picks up over 341.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bears have forced (8).
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- This season, the Bears have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- The Bears put up 10.4 fewer points per game (14.4) than the 49ers surrender (24.8).
- The Bears rack up 68.6 fewer yards per game (255.4) than the 49ers give up (324.0).
- This year the Bears have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the 49ers' takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- Chicago has not hit the over in three home games this season.
- This season, Bears home games average 43.3 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
- On the road, San Francisco has only one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point favorites or more.
- In three road games this year, San Francisco has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 47.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (39.5).
