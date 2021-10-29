The Wyoming Cowboys (4-3, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the San Jose State Spartans (4-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The total is 41 points for this matchup.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in four of eight games this season.

In 50% of Wyoming's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 41.

The two teams combine to average 42.5 points per game, 1.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.9 points per game, 2.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 11.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 48.6 points, 7.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Spartans average 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per matchup the Cowboys allow.

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Spartans collect 35.4 more yards per game (346.5) than the Cowboys give up per contest (311.1).

In games that San Jose State churns out over 311.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys put up 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 the Spartans give up.

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 26.9 fewer yards per game (322.1) than the Spartans give up per outing (349).

When Wyoming piles up over 349 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (5).

Season Stats