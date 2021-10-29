Oddsmakers give the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) a decent chance to end their three-game losing streak, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field. The game's point total is set at 44.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in four of eight games this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in four of six games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.8 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 49.6, 5.6 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 3.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars surrender (28.7).

The Seahawks collect 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1), than the Jaguars give up per outing (412.2).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks allow (23.1).

The Jaguars rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks give up (414.7).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (7).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this year.

Seahawks home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).

The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

Jaguars away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

