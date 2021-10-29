Publish date:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Seahawks vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in four of eight games this season.
- Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in four of six games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 51.8 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 7.8 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Seahawks games this season is 49.6, 5.6 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 3.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Seahawks stats and trends
- In Seattle's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Seahawks have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Seattle's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- The Seahawks score 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars surrender (28.7).
- The Seahawks collect 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1), than the Jaguars give up per outing (412.2).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over four times this season, two more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Jaguars.
Jaguars stats and trends
- Jacksonville has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Jaguars score 3.8 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Seahawks allow (23.1).
- The Jaguars rack up 58.7 fewer yards per game (356.0) than the Seahawks give up (414.7).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (7).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Seattle has one win against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
- The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
- Seattle has hit the over once in four home games this year.
- Seahawks home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).
- The Jaguars are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- Jaguars away games this season average 45.8 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
Powered by Data Skrive.