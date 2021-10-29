The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 9-point favorites when they host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) in conference play on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game has an over/under of 66.

Odds for South Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points only one time this year.

So far this season, 66.7% of Arkansas State's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 66.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points higher than the combined 58.5 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Jaguars games this season is 50.4, 15.6 points fewer than Saturday's total of 66 .

In 2021, games involving the Red Wolves have averaged a total of 66.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Jaguars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9 points or more (in three chances).

South Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Jaguars rack up 28.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (44).

The Jaguars rack up 184.7 fewer yards per game (393.9), than the Red Wolves give up per contest (578.6).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Red Wolves have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9 points or more (in four chances).

Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Red Wolves rack up 29.6 points per game, 7.5 more than the Jaguars surrender (22.1).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Red Wolves average 434.3 yards per game, 99 more yards than the 335.3 the Jaguars give up.

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals over 335.3 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats