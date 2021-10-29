Publish date:
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Stanford vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Stanford's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of seven times.
- So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 2.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.2 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Stanford is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Stanford has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Cardinal score 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies give up per matchup (19.7).
- When Stanford puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Cardinal average 351.7 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 333.4 the Huskies allow per matchup.
- In games that Stanford totals more than 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
- The Huskies score 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal give up (28).
- When Washington scores more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Huskies rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Stanford
|Stats
|Washington
26.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.1
28
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
351.7
Avg. Total Yards
349.7
405.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.4
7
Giveaways
12
5
Takeaways
10