October 29, 2021
Stanford vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 47.5.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

  • Stanford's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of seven times.
  • So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 2.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 47.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.2 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Stanford is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Stanford has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinal score 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies give up per matchup (19.7).
  • When Stanford puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Cardinal average 351.7 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 333.4 the Huskies allow per matchup.
  • In games that Stanford totals more than 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.
  • Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
  • The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).
  • The Huskies score 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal give up (28).
  • When Washington scores more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Huskies rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

StanfordStatsWashington

26.6

Avg. Points Scored

23.1

28

Avg. Points Allowed

19.7

351.7

Avg. Total Yards

349.7

405.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

333.4

7

Giveaways

12

5

Takeaways

10