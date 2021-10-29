Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) host the Washington Huskies (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Stanford Stadium. Stanford is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 47.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Stanford vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Stanford's games this season have gone over 47.5 points five of seven times.

So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.7, is 2.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 0.2 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cardinal and their opponents have scored an average of 54.2 points per game in 2021, 6.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 52 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Stanford Stats and Trends

Stanford is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinal won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Stanford has hit the over in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cardinal score 26.6 points per game, 6.9 more than the Huskies give up per matchup (19.7).

When Stanford puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Cardinal average 351.7 yards per game, just 18.3 more than the 333.4 the Huskies allow per matchup.

In games that Stanford totals more than 333.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Cardinal have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Stanford at SISportsbook.

Washington Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

The Huskies score 23.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Cardinal give up (28).

When Washington scores more than 28 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Huskies rack up 55.7 fewer yards per game (349.7) than the Cardinal give up per outing (405.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (12 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats