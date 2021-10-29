Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has grabbed 37 passes for a team-best 463 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 58 times and averages 77.2 yards per game.
- Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (58 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- In his four matchups against the Dolphins, Diggs' 84.5 receiving yards average is 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins are allowing 311.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
- Over his last three games, Diggs has put together 272 yards (on 18 grabs) and one touchdown.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
58
25.0%
37
463
2
12
24.5%
Emmanuel Sanders
39
16.8%
24
413
4
6
12.2%
Cole Beasley
43
18.5%
33
303
1
7
14.3%
Dawson Knox
27
11.6%
21
286
5
7
14.3%
