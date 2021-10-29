Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has grabbed 37 passes for a team-best 463 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 58 times and averages 77.2 yards per game.

Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (58 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

In his four matchups against the Dolphins, Diggs' 84.5 receiving yards average is 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins are allowing 311.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

Over his last three games, Diggs has put together 272 yards (on 18 grabs) and one touchdown.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 58 25.0% 37 463 2 12 24.5% Emmanuel Sanders 39 16.8% 24 413 4 6 12.2% Cole Beasley 43 18.5% 33 303 1 7 14.3% Dawson Knox 27 11.6% 21 286 5 7 14.3%

