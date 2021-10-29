Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 - Buffalo vs. Miami

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Stefon Diggs, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (4-2) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has grabbed 37 passes for a team-best 463 yards and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 58 times and averages 77.2 yards per game.
  • Diggs has been the target of 25.0% (58 total) of his team's 232 passing attempts this season.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 24.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his four matchups against the Dolphins, Diggs' 84.5 receiving yards average is 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins are allowing 311.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 6 matchup with the Titans, Diggs caught nine passes for 89 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • Over his last three games, Diggs has put together 272 yards (on 18 grabs) and one touchdown.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

58

25.0%

37

463

2

12

24.5%

Emmanuel Sanders

39

16.8%

24

413

4

6

12.2%

Cole Beasley

43

18.5%

33

303

1

7

14.3%

Dawson Knox

27

11.6%

21

286

5

7

14.3%

