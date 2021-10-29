The Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 25th-ranked pass defense, take on the Boston College Eagles (4-3, 0-0 ACC) and their 22nd-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The Orange are 6.5-point favorites. The point total is 50.5 for the contest.

Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

Boston College's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 3.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Orange have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles surrender (20.7).

Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Orange rack up 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (344.4).

In games that Syracuse churns out more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 3-3-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Eagles score 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange allow (24.6).

When Boston College records more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange allow (325).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 325 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).

Season Stats