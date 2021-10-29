Publish date:
Syracuse vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Syracuse vs. Boston College
Over/Under Insights
- Syracuse and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Boston College's games have gone over 50.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 58.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Orange games this season is 50.1, 0.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .
- The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 3.7 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played eight games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year, the Orange score 9.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Eagles surrender (20.7).
- Syracuse is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.
- The Orange rack up 77.9 more yards per game (422.3) than the Eagles allow per outing (344.4).
- In games that Syracuse churns out more than 344.4 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Orange have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Eagles have forced (11).
Boston College Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Boston College is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Boston College's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Eagles score 3.8 more points per game (28.4) than the Orange allow (24.6).
- When Boston College records more than 24.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Eagles average 43.7 more yards per game (368.7) than the Orange allow (325).
- Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses more than 325 yards.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Orange have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Syracuse
|Stats
|Boston College
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.4
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
422.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.7
325
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.4
8
Giveaways
11
6
Takeaways
11