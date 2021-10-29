The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) are favored by 4.5 points as they fight to keep their four-game winning streak going in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The game has a point total of 49.5.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 37.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Buccaneers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers put up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints surrender (16.8).

Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.8 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Saints rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow (332.1).

In games that New Orleans picks up more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, away from home.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in three road games this season.

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 52.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

