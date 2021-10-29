Publish date:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 8 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Saints
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 7.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 37.8 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.9, 1.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 44.3 PPG average total in Saints games this season is 5.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Buccaneers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
- Tampa Bay has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Buccaneers put up 16.5 more points per game (33.3) than the Saints surrender (16.8).
- Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.8 points.
- The Buccaneers rack up 91.9 more yards per game (423.4) than the Saints give up per outing (331.5).
- When Tampa Bay picks up more than 331.5 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Buccaneers have seven giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Saints stats and trends
- New Orleans is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Saints rack up just 2.3 more points per game (23.3) than the Buccaneers give up (21.0).
- New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
- The Saints rack up 35.4 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Buccaneers allow (332.1).
- In games that New Orleans picks up more than 332.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Saints have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (14).
Home and road insights
- At home, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.
- The average total in Saints home games this season is 45.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
- Tampa Bay is winless against the spread, and 2-1 overall, away from home.
- The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total once in three road games this season.
- The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 52.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
